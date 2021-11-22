Log in
Photocure to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

11/22/2021 | 02:14am EST
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl will present a corporate overview and host 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare conference, being held virtually November 29 through December 2, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Congresses and Events section of Photocure's website at https://photocure.com/investor/congresses--events/.

About Photocure ASA
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

The following files are available for download:

 

