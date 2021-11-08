Photos of the Pokémon Sinnoh Region Event at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire’s Website

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005975/en/

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, excited fans line up at the Nintendo NY store to purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite – Dialga & Palkia Edition, released two weeks in advance of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. These two Nintendo Switch games are re-imagined versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games, featuring a faithfully reproduced original story, modern player-friendly conveniences and up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 19. (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo 1

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, excited fans line up at the Nintendo NY store to purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite – Dialga & Palkia Edition, released two weeks in advance of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. These two Nintendo Switch games are re-imagined versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games, featuring a faithfully reproduced original story, modern player-friendly conveniences and up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 19.

Photo 2

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Alexandra Johnson of New York and Jennifer Williams of New York explore the map of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl’s Sinnoh region in the Nintendo NY store. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are re-imagined versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, featuring a faithfully reproduced original story, modern player-friendly conveniences and up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 19.

Photo 3

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Jimmy Cusiano of New York poses for a photo in the Nintendo NY store with the Sinnoh Region featured in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. These two Nintendo Switch games are re-imagined versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games, featuring a faithfully reproduced original story, modern player-friendly conveniences and up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 19.

Photo 4

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Pokémon trainer Zachariah Anakwenze of Los Angeles is the proud new owner of the Nintendo Switch Lite – Dialga & Palkia Edition, ahead of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. These two Nintendo Switch games are re-imagined versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games, featuring a faithfully reproduced original story, modern player-friendly conveniences and up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 19.

Photo 5

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Pokémon trainer Alejandro Torres of New York shows off his enthusiasm for the Sinnoh region at the Nintendo NY store. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are re-imagined versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games, featuring a faithfully reproduced original story, modern player-friendly conveniences and up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 19.

Photo 6

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, the Nintendo NY store celebrates the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite – Dialga & Palkia Edition ahead of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. The two games are re-imagined versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games, featuring a faithfully reproduced original story, modern player-friendly conveniences and up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 19.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005975/en/