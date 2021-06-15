Log in
PhysIQ Adds NorthShore University HealthSystem to COVID-19 Digital Biomarker Study

06/15/2021 | 08:09am EDT
NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) has joined physIQ’s NIH-funded DeCODe study to develop an AI-based COVID-19 digital biomarker. NorthShore will serve as an enrollment center and key partner in the Phase II validation stage of this study.

“Continuing NorthShore University HealthSystem’s mission to be at the forefront of innovation, we are thrilled to partner with physIQ again,” said Nirav S. Shah, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Quality Innovation and Clinical Practice Analytics, and Program Director of Outcomes Research for Quality and Transformation at NorthShore. “Using continuous multi-parameter vital signs and physiological features, we hope to support physIQ in establishing a targeted COVID-19 digital biomarker to help detect worsening patients.”

The DeCODe project is conducted in collaboration with the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System (UI Health). The objective of the study is to develop an early warning system potentially giving clinical teams more time to act on the warning signs of a person getting sick from COVID-19. Rather than relying on periodic point measurements, such as temperature and pulse oximetry, continuous multi-parameter vital signs and physiological features will be monitored remotely in the patient’s home during activities of daily living.

To support the Phase II enrollment goal of 1200 patients, NorthShore will enroll participants who are confirmed COVID-19 positive and recovering at home to evaluate the ability for the digital biomarker to detect and predict decompensation severity remote from the hospital.

“Adding NorthShore as a site brings new dimension to the study that will be extremely valuable to the study outcomes. Their established expertise in this area is an incredible asset to the DeCODe Study,” said Karen Larimer PhD, ACNP-BC, study PI and physIQ’s Director of Clinical Development.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91020C00040.

About physIQ

PhysIQ is the leader in digital medicine, dedicated to generating unprecedented health insight using continuous wearable biosensor data and advanced analytics. Its enterprise-ready cloud platform continuously collects and processes data from any wearable biosensor using a deep portfolio of FDA-cleared analytics. The company has published one of the most rigorous clinical studies to date in digital medicine and are pioneers in developing, validating, and achieving regulatory approval of Artificial Intelligence-based analytics. With applications in both healthcare and clinical trial support, physIQ is transforming continuous physiological data into insight for health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NorthShore University HealthSystem

Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, NorthShore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system that includes six hospitals—Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, Skokie, Swedish and Northwest Community. NorthShore consistently ranks as a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the United States, with an established reputation for exceptional patient care and is a national pioneer in the implementation of advanced health information technology. Together, the NorthShore system provides clinical excellence and community-focused care across Chicagoland. For more information, please visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org and NCH.org.


© Business Wire 2021
