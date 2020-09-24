Physical Rehabilitation Network Selects WebPT as Platform Partner for New Therapy Alliance Network

Therapy Alliance will provide value-added services and resources to help rehab therapy clinics reach their full potential

Southern California-based Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) today announced WebPT as its platform partner for Therapy Alliance, a premier network created by PRN that provides value-added, growth-focused services to rehab therapy clinics, helping free up providers to focus on delivering exceptional care quality and patient experiences.

PRN, the leading physical rehabilitation organization in the western U.S., and WebPT, the nation’s leading rehab therapy software platform, will join forces to support independently owned and operated physical rehabilitation clinics in ways that will empower them to achieve their maximum potential. This includes offering resources for:

Clinical and operational excellence

Information technology and data security support

Legal, regulatory and compliance oversight

Sales, marketing, public relations and digital strategies for patient engagement

Capital support for expansion and development

Finance and accounting expertise

Human resources and recruitment

Billing and collections, credentialing, and contracting

“We have always been steadfastly committed to providing the back-end support rehab therapists need to run their business, and Therapy Alliance is another extension of that commitment,” said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. “WebPT’s unmatched track record, extensive network and unwavering dedication to helping rehab therapists — and our industry as a whole — will allow us to further enrich and amplify our networking and clinical support efforts.”

As Therapy Alliance’s platform partner, WebPT will provide select software — including its EMR, home exercise program (HEP), outcomes tracking, and MIPS (if applicable) reporting solutions — to in-network practices, helping providers streamline back-end tasks and focus more intently on business growth and patient care. Eligible practices can also leverage RevEquip, WebPT’s hybrid RCM service model that leverages both its top-notch billing software as well as its team of RCM experts to help practices improve collections and staff productivity.

“WebPT is invested in empowering rehab therapists to achieve greatness in practice,” said Nancy Ham, the CEO of WebPT. “As a strategic partner in the Therapy Alliance network, we’re looking forward to providing the technology clinics need to efficiently manage operations and the patient experience in today’s healthcare environment.”

For more information about PRN’s Therapy Alliance network, visit https://bit.ly/33lENr6.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates more than 130 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 40% market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT’s product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT’s growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies eight years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com.

