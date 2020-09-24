Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Physical Rehabilitation Network Selects WebPT as Platform Partner for New Therapy Alliance Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Therapy Alliance will provide value-added services and resources to help rehab therapy clinics reach their full potential

Southern California-based Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) today announced WebPT as its platform partner for Therapy Alliance, a premier network created by PRN that provides value-added, growth-focused services to rehab therapy clinics, helping free up providers to focus on delivering exceptional care quality and patient experiences.

PRN, the leading physical rehabilitation organization in the western U.S., and WebPT, the nation’s leading rehab therapy software platform, will join forces to support independently owned and operated physical rehabilitation clinics in ways that will empower them to achieve their maximum potential. This includes offering resources for:

  • Clinical and operational excellence
  • Information technology and data security support
  • Legal, regulatory and compliance oversight
  • Sales, marketing, public relations and digital strategies for patient engagement
  • Capital support for expansion and development
  • Finance and accounting expertise
  • Human resources and recruitment
  • Billing and collections, credentialing, and contracting

“We have always been steadfastly committed to providing the back-end support rehab therapists need to run their business, and Therapy Alliance is another extension of that commitment,” said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. “WebPT’s unmatched track record, extensive network and unwavering dedication to helping rehab therapists — and our industry as a whole — will allow us to further enrich and amplify our networking and clinical support efforts.”

As Therapy Alliance’s platform partner, WebPT will provide select software — including its EMR, home exercise program (HEP), outcomes tracking, and MIPS (if applicable) reporting solutions — to in-network practices, helping providers streamline back-end tasks and focus more intently on business growth and patient care. Eligible practices can also leverage RevEquip, WebPT’s hybrid RCM service model that leverages both its top-notch billing software as well as its team of RCM experts to help practices improve collections and staff productivity.

“WebPT is invested in empowering rehab therapists to achieve greatness in practice,” said Nancy Ham, the CEO of WebPT. “As a strategic partner in the Therapy Alliance network, we’re looking forward to providing the technology clinics need to efficiently manage operations and the patient experience in today’s healthcare environment.”

For more information about PRN’s Therapy Alliance network, visit https://bit.ly/33lENr6.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates more than 130 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 40% market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT’s product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT’s growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies eight years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pUNITED CONTINENTAL : is first U.S. airline to offer COVID-19 tests to travelers
AQ
12:25pINSPIRED BUILDERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Change in Shell Company Status, Financial Statements and Exhibits, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:25pGAUSSIN : announces the commissioning of two fully electric APM 75T HE tractors in the port of Abidjan, operated by Bolloré Ports
PU
12:25p35/2020 CONCLUSION OF AGREEMENTS : for an overdraft and revolving loan by a subsidiary Helios S.A. and disclosure of delayed confidential information
PU
12:25pCFTC Fines Houston, Chicago, and London-Based Introducing Brokers for Net Capital Deficiencies
PU
12:25pVIOHALCO S A : Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
12:25pUNIQUE SBERBOX SMART STREAMER FOR ANY TV WITH HDMI PORTS : video, music, games, and even hairdresser appointments
PU
12:25pVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
12:25pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber to provide free access to training its virtual assistant Salute on Smart Market platform
PU
12:25pE.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5VOLTALIA SA : VOLTALIA SA: After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms its medium-term ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group