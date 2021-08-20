Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Physicians Feel Threatened, and Patients Can't Get Care, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

08/20/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUCSON, Ariz. , Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a strongly worded call to delicense physicians who “generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation,” issued by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) on July 29, followed by an Aug 18 article in an internet publication targeted at physicians, which lamented that no physicians had so far been disciplined for “COVID-19 falsehoods,” AAPS issued a statement that noted a number of concerns.

Complaints to medical boards are generally kept confidential unless and until an unfavorable adjudication is made, but this widely distributed publication is listing names even before an investigation can be done. The names include well-respected physicians who have published widely in peer-reviewed journals and treated hundreds or thousands of patients successfully.

“Falsehoods” and “disinformation” are not defined. There appears to be a presumption of guilt and a desire to silence the accused immediately before any due process is given.

These threats have a chilling effect on physicians’ willingness to prescribe what they believe is best for their patients. Patients are finding it difficult to find a physician who will even consider offering early treatment or advice that might be disapproved by powerful agencies. If not yet sick enough to be hospitalized, patients might receive no medical help at all.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto, everything for the patient.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aGRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : What will happen to the gold price
AQ
11:17aQFIN SHAREHOLDER REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
11:16aMODERNA : Most U.S. teens, young adults want to get COVID-19 vaccine, survey finds
AQ
11:16aBARRICK GOLD : The mining industry is also striving for decarbonization
AQ
11:15aDLA : Excess military truck from DLA Disposition Services adds firefighting power to Volunteer Fire Department
AQ
11:15aKAWASAKI : Bulk Carrier BELKNIGHT Delivered
AQ
11:15aCUMMINS : Broadens connectivity capability
AQ
11:15aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Completes Acquisition of Alion Science and Technology
AQ
11:15aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Orders 99 F404s for Tejas Light Combat Aircraft
AQ
11:14aPolicy & Resources hopes for full and candid debate as Tax Review is published
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS