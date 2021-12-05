Piaui: Pillars of Growth and Social Inclusion Project - P129342

The development objective of the Piaui Pillars of Growth and Social Inclusion Project for Brazil is to: (a) reduce dropout of students in public secondary education; (b) increase access to diagnosis and treatment for patients with chronic diseases; (c) expand the registration of groundwater users in rural areas and land tenure regularization; and (d) increase the participation of rural family farmers in rural productive value chains. The project comprises...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

