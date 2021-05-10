Pickering Energy Partners : Continues its Expansion into Energy Transition and ESG Consulting with New Hires

Daniel Romito, Rachel Racz and Ismail Hammami bring a combined 30+ years of expertise to PEP’s Consulting, ESG and energy transition business

Pickering Energy Partners (PEP), a Houston-based energy financial services firm, today announced the hiring of Dan Romito as a Consulting Partner in the company’s Consulting business, Rachel Racz as a Director in Business Development and Ismail Hammami also as a Consulting Partner, specifically for oil and gas. The hires come as PEP continues to lead their clients with smart investment solutions and guidance for today’s energy world.

“Our goal is to continue to invest in our team, grow our offerings, and remain the leader in energy investment and advisory services,” said Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of Pickering Energy Partners. “We could not have selected a more distinguished group of people to join the PEP team and drive our efforts. Dan, Rachel, and Ismail’s combined experience will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients navigate the energy landscape, regardless of which direction it’s going.”

Romito joins the PEP team, from his most recent role leading NASDAQ’s Corporate Advisory business and is a sought-after expert and speaker on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues. While at NASDAQ, Romito launched the investor behavioral analytics platform, the ESG Advisory Service, and the Small Cap Targeting Service. Most notably, he built the company's ESG program from the ground up and advised numerous global clients on optimizing and implementing ESG initiatives. Romito has shared his experience and research on panels across North America, Europe and Asia, and has been published in Harvard Business Review, CNBC and Bloomberg.

Racz will be responsible for fostering client relationships for PEP’s Consulting business and the recently announced Electric Vehicle infrastructure company, MERGE Electric Fleet Solutions. Romito will lead the consulting team and focus on developing business with clients in relation to energy ESG consulting projects. The new team members will lend their extensive expertise to support PEP’s expanding business capabilities in ESG and the energy transition.

Racz is well-regarded in the energy sector and a leading expert on ESG. Most recently, Racz served as Executive Director at the Energy ESG Council, where she helped launch the non-profit and led partnership efforts between the Council and industry leaders and built a simplified industry-focused sustainability reporting and measurement framework. Before her time at the Energy ESG Council, Racz spent five years at NASDAQ as Managing Director & Head of Energy Listings, Client Retention, and New Business Development where she managed exchange partnerships, established the sector strategy for the NASDAQ and launched the Energy Solutions team.

Hammami’s addition to the PEP team will focus on leveraging over 15 years of experience in investment banking and consulting across the energy value chain in oil and gas. In his most recent role as Consulting Vice President at Wood Mackenzie, Hammami lead midstream and downstream consulting engagements for America’s consulting practice, along with advising pipeline, terminal, midstream and refinery studies. Before his position at Wood Mackenzie, Hammami was with Deutsche Bank on the energy investment banking team. It was in this role that Hammami worked closely with the Wood Mackenzie team as a buy-side advisor, sell-side advisor and left lead on several multibillion-dollar engagements.

Romito, Racz and Hammami’s hiring comes as PEP recently announced its merger with SailingStone Capital and following the formal launch of PEP’s consulting practice. PEP’s experienced team provides investment solutions and guidance on traditional energy, the energy transition, and ESG trends to a wide variety of institutional and corporate clients.

About Pickering Energy Partners

The original Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) was founded in early 2004 by Dan Pickering as an institutional energy research firm before subsequently partnering with Bobby Tudor and Maynard Holt in 2007 to become Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Today's Pickering Energy Partners takes an entrepreneurial approach to a global natural resources-focused financial services platform with customized asset management strategies and a high impact consulting capability. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in. For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

PEP is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor located in Houston, Texas. PEP does not provide corporate advisory or investment banking services on energy-related transactions.

