Pico Named "Best Company" in the 2021 Markets Choice Awards

04/22/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community, has been recognized as the “Best Company” in Markets Media’s 2021 Markets Choice Awards and joins the ranks of leaders, including Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial, Liquidnet and BlackRock, to have held this accolade.

Pico’s 44-strong data center presence traverses all the primary global market centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia along with mission critical exchange connectivity. Its resilient proprietary network, PicoNet™ is among the financial market’s most globally comprehensive low-latency network interconnecting all major financial data centers around the world and provides access to all major public cloud providers. The combination of Pico’s global infrastructure and data services with its analytics and machine intelligence solution Corvil Analytics, ensures clients remain nimble, fast and efficient in today's competitive landscape.

This prestigious award marks a phenomenal achievement for everyone at Pico and we are honored to receive this recognition. We sincerely thank our clients who entrust Pico daily to provide and support their mission critical systems,” said Jarrod Yuster, Pico Chairman, Founder and Co-CEO. “Technology is one of the most important drivers of improvement and competitiveness for virtually all market participants. We continue to advance our globally comprehensive technology solutions to support clients to move fast, access new markets and to harness new opportunities. Our investment in innovative technologies, operational excellence and expanding into new global markets have propelled our growth and enabled us to create and now lead an entirely new category for technology services in financial markets.”

Pico has a strong record of delivering market leading, innovative solutions that enable clients to meet the technical demands of an ever-changing landscape. The combination of agile innovation, a world-class team, and focus on execution of its strategic plan has yielded top-notch performance. Pico is well positioned for, and committed to, long-term success through client delivery excellence. Recent highlights include:

  • Pico has expanded its network and connectivity presence building a consistent, seamless client experience around the globe as clients are requiring global access and connectivity to all liquid and electronic markets. Most recently Pico launched in Taiwan, the Republic of Korea and expanded further in Japan, adding access to the JPX colocation ecosystem
  • Pico’s recent strategic partnership with Intel and the release of their new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors is further advancing the state-of-the-art trade data capture and Artificial Intelligence found in Corvil’s market-beating analytics solutions
  • Pico has strengthened its Infrastructure-as-a-Service capabilities achieving Google Cloud Partner Certification and added blockchain application support to its cloud services
  • Pico was named “Best Managed Services for Trading” for fifth consecutive year in 2021 TradingTech Insight Awards and was recognized as “Connectivity Provider of the Year” at the FOW and Global Investor Asia Capital Market Awards 2020

Pico provides and operates a technology platform that underpins the markets business of more than 400 marquee clients across leading banks, exchanges, hedge funds, asset managers and trading firms globally. Its mission is to make technology easy for the financial markets community, with the freedom to have their technology needs delivered globally as a service and operate with a new level of agility, accuracy and transparency.

About Pico
Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.
To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net.

Media Contact
Pico Press Office:
Isabel Dalton
isabel.dalton@pico.net
+353 1 859 1040


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
