PicsArt Welcomes Magdalena Yesil to Its Board of Directors

A Silicon Valley pioneer and renowned Venture Capitalist, Yesil founded Broadway Angels and was the first investor and board member in Salesforce

PicsArt Inc., the world’s largest creative platform, today announced that Magdalena Yesil has joined its Board of Directors. An entrepreneur, investor and board member in some of the world’s top technology companies, Yesil brings a wealth of industry experience to PicsArt as the company continues its rapid expansion.

“I’ve known Magdalena for many years, and the depth of expertise that she brings to our company cannot be overstated,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, PicsArt founder and CEO. “She’s a pioneer in the industry, and has been instrumental in the rise of some of its biggest players. I’m excited to welcome her to our team and have PicsArt’s success be part of the next phase of her legacy.”

“I am thrilled to be joining PicsArt’s board of directors,” said Yesil. “I’ve been extremely impressed and invigorated by the possibilities at PicsArt, not only with its platform but also its team. As a truly mobile-first platform with a global footprint, PicsArt has the potential to lead the creator economy.”

Yesil is the executive chair of Informed.IQ, a robotic process automation company. She also serves on the boards of SoFi, Smartsheet and Zuora. She was the founder of Broadway Angels, an all-female group of angel investors, and the first investor and board member of Salesforce, where she served on the Board from formation to post IPO. Earlier in her career, Yesil founded three companies dedicated to commercializing Internet access, e-commerce infrastructure, and electronic payments, which led to an acquisition and two IPOs. She began her investing career at US Venture Partners and is the author of the bestselling book Power UP! How Smart Women Win in the New Economy. She is also one of the four women featured in NY Times best selling author Julian Guthrie’s book Alpha Girls.

The news comes as PicsArt continues to add to its leadership team with strategic hires to support its ongoing growth and expansion. The company recently announced the hiring of Craig Foster as the company’s first CFO.

About PicsArt

PicsArt is the world’s #1 creative platform and a top 20 most downloaded app for 2020. Every month, the PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares billions of visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. PicsArt has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and Siguler Guff & Company. Download the app or visit picsart.com or picsart.com/brands/ for more information.

