Picsart Launches First National Brand Campaign, Transforming Small Business Marketing

Picsart traveled to the town of Boring, OR, to prove that design doesn’t have to be boring

Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced “Unboring Boring,” its first national brand marketing campaign. Aimed at the creator economy and small business owners, the campaign demonstrates the transformative power of creativity in mundane marketing.

The Picsart team headed to the small town of Boring, Oregon, and identified three small businesses to make “Unboring.” The Nutz-n-Boltz Theatre Company, Boring Bean Coffee and The North American Bigfoot Center worked alongside the Picsart creative team to learn just how simple it is to improve their branding and marketing assets with Picsart’s easy-to-use app and web platform.

“The idea behind Unboring Boring is to show that nothing is inherently boring. It’s merely a design challenge,” said Shachar Aylon, Executive Creative Director at Picsart. “Now that more people and businesses have access to easy and powerful design tools, we were curious to see if we could help rebrand a town famous for being... well, Boring. We partnered with three businesses in the community and reimagined their designs while keeping the integrity of the brand, all via the Picsart platform.”

Picsart offers an affordable suite of creative tools for people of all skill levels, and has been building out the content for business owners over the last year. The team worked with the businesses to create new logos, refresh product labels, elevate social assets and more.

“We're a community theater powered by just me, my husband and volunteers, so that leaves very little budget for designers and we’ve always done it ourselves,” said Kelly Lazenby, Owner of The Nutz-n-Boltz Theater Company. “I was blown away by the quality and ease of the Picsart platform to create something that used to take our team 10x longer. Plus, our patrons have already started commenting on how great it looks!”

This is Picsart’s first-ever multi-platform campaign: including streaming, out of home, social, and in a nod to small businesses - local movie theaters of Boring, Oregon. The campaign is running from this week until the beginning of March in Boring and the surrounding Portland Metro area, with plans to roll out to several other cities throughout the year. See more at Picsart.com/Unboring.

