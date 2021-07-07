Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Picsart : Launches Brand Refresh, Empowers Visual Culture as it Surpasses 1 Billion Edits Per Month

07/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Picsart, the world’s largest creative platform, today unveiled a brand refresh, including a new logo, visual elements, and streamlined user interface. The refresh comes as the company surges past 1 billion edits each month and ranks among the top-grossing photography and video apps worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005336/en/

Picsart homepage, July 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Picsart homepage, July 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Picsart is inspiring visual culture on a massive scale -- from social media posts to album covers to digital advertising -- and the new brand is a reflection of this evolution,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, founder and CEO of Picsart.

“We’re much more than the individual elements of Pictures and Art,” said Avoyan of the small but symbolic change of removing the capital “A” in Picsart. “We’re removing boundaries between imagination and creativity for hundreds of millions of people in nearly every country of the world.”

Led by Picsart’s internal brand team, the company partnered with San Francisco-based branding firm New Company to develop the vision and creative direction for the refresh. Users will begin seeing the new visual elements on the platform starting this week. To read more about the rebranding process and what you can expect to see in the coming weeks, visit the Picsart blog.

Picsart creators design and remix a range of visual assets, including marketing materials, posters, digital stickers, videos, and more. The company recently announced the additions of Craig Foster as CFO, and Magdalena Yesil as a new board member.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s #1 creative platform and a top 20 most downloaded app of 2020. Every month, the Picsart community creates, remixes and shares over a billion visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates and more. Picsart is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Picsart is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and Siguler Guff & Company. Download the app or visit picsart.com or picsart.com/brands/ for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aRENAULT  : Megane hatchback with e-tech plug-in hybrid
AQ
11:38aHYVIA : The new path to hydrogen mobility
AQ
11:38aSEANERGY MARITIME  : to Acquire an additional Modern Capesize Vessel and Sell the Oldest Vessel of the Fleet; to Acquire an additional Modern Capesize Vessel and
AQ
11:38aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : RECOGNIZED WITH 2021 COGSWELL AWARD; Colorado Springs team recognized for industrial security excellence
AQ
11:38aRENAULT  : Scores a hat trick at the auto express new car awards
AQ
11:38aVOUCHED  : Earns Key ISO/IEC Certifications for Data Security and Privacy Best Practices
BU
11:38aIntact Technology Named to CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List for 8th Time
BU
11:37aTrump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming bias
RE
11:37aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : MTU Maintenance Hannover celebrates 9,000th shop visit with Saudi Aramco
AQ
11:37aCOSCO SHIPPING  : Kongsberg's integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology chosen by cosco
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5Oil slumps in volatile action as investors try to make sense of OPEC

HOT NEWS