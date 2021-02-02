Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Picture the Potential: The 2021 AGA Playbook

02/02/2021 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News ReleaseFebruary 01, 2021

Washington, D.C. - Today, the American Gas Association (AGA) launched the 2021 AGA Playbook. The theme, 'Picture the Potential,' outlines how the natural gas industry is innovating today to create a brighter future for Americans across the country, cultivating our workforce and exceeding customer expectations.

'The 2021 AGA Playbook tells the story of an industry delivering the reliable energy that Americans need day-in and day-out, no matter the challenges facing our nation,' said Karen Harbert, AGA President and CEO. 'We have a long history of working collaboratively and innovating to deliver the solutions needed in our nation-for customers, our economy and the environment. The AGA Playbook helps outline those stories and details the role natural gas will play in achieving a cleaner energy future.'

AGA invites customers, policymakers and anyone who is invested in our clean energy future to flip through the pages and learn more about the commitment of America's natural gas utilities to affordability, the environment, innovation and safety. Click the image below or this link to read more.

The American Gas Association, founded in 1918, represents more than 200 local energy companies that deliver clean natural gas throughout the United States. There are more than 76 million residential, commercial and industrial natural gas customers in the U.S., of which 95 percent - more than 72 million customers - receive their gas from AGA members. Today, natural gas meets more than thirty percent of the United States' energy needs.

Disclaimer

AGA - American Gas Association published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 19:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:45pSB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:45pCLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes Due 2028
PR
02:44pAPTARGROUP : Noble, an Aptar Pharma Company, Launches Human Factors Engineerin...
PU
02:42pUNC HEALTH : Administers Its 100,000th COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
BU
02:41pEXXON MOBIL : Hit by pandemic, oil giants Exxon, BP post huge 2020 losses
AQ
02:41pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Creditor group rejects YPF's newest debt exchange proposal -statement
RE
02:41pGAMCO INVESTORS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:40pAM BEST : Introduces Best's News and Best's Research
BU
02:40pJEDEC Wide Bandgap Power Semiconductor Committee Publishes its First Guideline for Silicon Carbide (SiC) Based Power Conversion Devices
BU
02:39pFuture Financial Leaders from Ontario Universities Compete at the 2021 CFA Society Toronto & CFA Society Ottawa Research Challenge
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
2SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
5WRAPUP 7-Selling overwhelms GameStop and other Reddit-favored stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ