Picture the Potential: The 2021 AGA Playbook

News ReleaseFebruary 01, 2021

Washington, D.C. - Today, the American Gas Association (AGA) launched the 2021 AGA Playbook. The theme, 'Picture the Potential,' outlines how the natural gas industry is innovating today to create a brighter future for Americans across the country, cultivating our workforce and exceeding customer expectations.

'The 2021 AGA Playbook tells the story of an industry delivering the reliable energy that Americans need day-in and day-out, no matter the challenges facing our nation,' said Karen Harbert, AGA President and CEO. 'We have a long history of working collaboratively and innovating to deliver the solutions needed in our nation-for customers, our economy and the environment. The AGA Playbook helps outline those stories and details the role natural gas will play in achieving a cleaner energy future.'

AGA invites customers, policymakers and anyone who is invested in our clean energy future to flip through the pages and learn more about the commitment of America's natural gas utilities to affordability, the environment, innovation and safety. Click the image below or this link to read more.

