Piedmont Advantage Credit Union hires Carla Hooker, CFP®, as its new senior financial advisor

11/01/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has expanded its investment solutions division with the recent hire of a new financial advisor, Carla Hooker, CFP®. As a member of the investment solutions team, Hooker will provide financial advice on investment and insurance strategies for Piedmont Advantage members interested in asset and wealth management, retirement planning, comprehensive financial analysis and more.

"We are thrilled that Carla Hooker has joined our outstanding team of financial advisors. With her background in offering financial and investment services through Fortune 500 firms and within the North Carolina financial industry, Carla brings unique perspectives and significant value to our members," said Piedmont Advantage's President and CEO Dion Williams.

Hooker has nearly 20 years of financial planning experience, specializing in retirement planning, portfolio management, life insurance, disability income insurance and long term care insurance. She earned a bachelor's degree magna cum laude in business administration from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs and an associate degree in marketing and retail from Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem.

A resident of Walnut Cove, Hooker also is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Piedmont Advantage's investment solutions are available through CUSO Financial Services.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 within the airline industry, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union now serves member owners, who reside, work, worship or attend school in one of the 13 counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These 13 North Carolina counties are Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Cumberland, Davie, Duplin, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender and Rockingham. A not-for-profit cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage has 10 branches throughout its service regions and employs a workforce of more than 120.

*Non-deposit investment products and services are offered through CUSO Financial Services, L.P. ("CFS"), a registered broker-dealer (Member FINRA/SIPC) and SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Products offered through CFS: are not NCUA/NCUSIF or otherwise federally insured, are not guarantees or obligations of the credit union, and may involve investment risk including possible loss of principal. Investment Representatives are registered through CFS. Piedmont Advantage has contracted with CFS to make non-deposit investment products and services available to credit union members.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-advantage-credit-union-hires-carla-hooker-cfp-as-its-new-senior-financial-advisor-301413424.html

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union


© PRNewswire 2021
