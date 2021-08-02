Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Piedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla

08/02/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Piedmont Lithium's headquarters is seen in Belmont

(Reuters) -Piedmont Lithium Inc said on Monday it will delay first shipments of lithium chemicals to electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and that it does not have a definitive date for when deliveries could begin.

The decision was mutual, Belmont, North Carolina-based Piedmont said. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The initial contract, signed last September, called for Piedmont to begin supplying Tesla sometime between July 2022 and July 2023 from a North Carolina lithium mine and processing facilities under development.

Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/push-supply-tesla-piedmont-lithium-irks-north-carolina-neighbors-2021-07-20 that North Carolina officials have voiced concerns about Piedmont's project - which would be one of the largest U.S. lithium mines - and may now block or delay it. The company plans to apply for a state mining permit this month.

Tesla, meanwhile, is building a plant in Texas that will convert Piedmont's spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide, a key building block for EV batteries. The automaker applied for Texas permits for its facility in April, according to state records, though it is unclear when that facility will be operational.

Piedmont said it is trying to sync its project development schedule with that of Tesla.

"We have built in some degree of flexibility based upon the needs of our customers and their timelines, and that consideration is mutually agreed upon," Piedmont spokesperson Brian Risinger said.

Piedmont is looking for investors to help fund the $840 million project. The company said on Monday it will apply next month for a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy's https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ceraweek-usa-granholm-idUKKBN2AV1YS Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan program.

A class action lawsuit was filed last month against the company alleging that Piedmont's executives mislead investors about its project development timeline. Piedmont said on Monday it believes the suit "to be entirely without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Ernest Scheyder


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.21% 1817.84 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
TESLA, INC. 4.46% 719.41 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pLookingGlass Expands Team with Experts in Cybersecurity, National Security, and Artificial Intelligence
GL
12:49pFerrari boss has no fears over electric future
RE
12:44pItaly's Treasury under siege over Monte dei Paschi deal
RE
12:44pS.Africa's rand firms but stocks fall on risk-off mood
RE
12:40pCANCER SURVIVOR AND PREEMIE MOM RELEASE NEW BOOK LIVING THE MANGO-LICIOUS LIFE : Sips & Tips On Surviving & Thriving Beyond Seasons Of Adversity’
SE
12:36pJPMorgan says China regulatory changes local, not global problem
RE
12:36pWheat nears three-month high on global crop reduction
RE
12:35pVirus woes, slowing economic growth weigh on Wall Street
RE
12:32pChile's economic activity soars in June as recovery takes hold
RE
12:31pPiedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5Wall Street avoids delta anxiety to push stocks near record highs

HOT NEWS