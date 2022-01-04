Pier & Associates Joins Forces with CDH

CDH, P.C. (CDH), a leading international accounting and advisory firm, has united with Pier & Associates, Ltd. (Pier), an Illinois-based full-service accounting firm. The new partnership reflects a formalized effort by CDH to drive growth, a primary strategic initiative.

"We have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Pier on several occasions over the years, and we are confident that they are the perfect complement to our growing advisory services as we expand our footprint in the Chicagoland market and beyond,” said Wendy Kelly, CEO and Managing Principal of CDH. “We have been impressed by Pier’s work and their commitment to value-driven client service and look forward to what we can achieve together.”

Pier, an Illinois-based accounting firm, was founded in 1991 and provides accounting, audit, tax and business advisory services to individuals and private companies in various industries. Founder Mary Lou Pier has successfully led the firm over the years and will continue as an important part of CDH.

“Our affiliation with CDH will allow us to build on the success that we have realized over the past thirty years,” said Mary Lou Pier, Founder of Pier & Associates. “We look forward to deepening our relationship and enhancing our services to clients as we bring together our teams of talented professionals. Our strong culture and collaborative approach to client service remains the core of all that we do. In today’s world of constant change, we believe joining with the right team will allow us to continue to provide the high quality of services we have taken pride in delivering for years.”

Founded in 1996, CDH provides private companies and organizations with industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and advisory services to help clients overcome today's challenges and plan for tomorrow. CDH is a member of Moore Global, a strategic affiliation that connects CDH to accounting firms worldwide and expands its international expertise.

In 2021, CDH was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for the tenth year by the Daily Herald Business Ledger and is among the nation's top 300 accounting and business consulting firms.

About CDH

CDH is dedicated to providing a full suite of services, including public accounting and advisory, to businesses and individuals worldwide. Our experience spans numerous market sectors, including manufacturing, nonprofit, distribution, and hospitality. For more information, visit www.cdhcpa.com.

