Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PierianDx : Announces Expanded Partnership with Illumina to Support Cancer Genomic Reporting in Global Markets

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Additional Illumina assays to be combined with the PierianDx platform to reduce time, cost, and complexity of genomic reporting

PierianDx, the leading clinical genomics informatics company, today announced an expanded partnership with Illumina to enable PierianDx genomic reporting solutions for use with AmpliSeq™ for Illumina® Focus Panel, AmpliSeq™ for Illumina® Myeloid Panel and the TruSight™ Hereditary Cancer Panel. Adding these panels expands the existing relationship between Illumina and PierianDx, which currently covers use of the PierianDx platform to support genomic reporting in key global markets for the TruSight Oncology 500 portfolio.

Performing a comprehensive NGS test and delivering an accompanying genomic report were once only accomplished via a send-out test to a commercial lab. However, in performing tests as send-outs, healthcare organizations relinquish control over samples, turnaround time, and quality. The PierianDx platform enables healthcare organizations to accelerate their precision medicine programs by empowering them to create accurate, timely, and comprehensive clinical genomic reports in-house.

Illumina’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Febbo said: “PierianDx has demonstrated its commitment to best-in-class variant reporting solutions. We are excited to expand our partnership to cover the AmpliSeq™ suite of panels which are optimized for clinical cancer research.”

PierianDx develops Clinical Genomics Workspace™, which consists of intuitive software and a robust clinical knowledgebase which transforms unstructured variant information into a highly structured and usable clinical genomic report. In use by academic medical centers, cancer centers, reference laboratories, and healthcare organizations worldwide, it helps users accurately and rapidly classify and interpret variants to produce a physician-ready report.

Lincoln Nadauld, Vice President and Chief of Precision Medicine and Genomics, Intermountain Healthcare, explains, “Our partnership with PierianDx has enabled us to advance our precision medicine program by enhancing the classification of variants, accelerating the identification of targeted therapies, and expanding clinical trial opportunities for our patients.”

About PierianDx

Founded in 2014 out of Washington University in St. Louis, PierianDx is focused on advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide. Its industry-leading clinical genomics technologies, CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory, IVD-ready knowledgebase and reporting solution, and expertise deliver the most integrated, trusted, and collaborative approach across the clinical care spectrum. From genomic sequencing and biomedical informatics in the laboratory to reporting and decision support at the patient’s bedside, PierianDx drives the adoption of genomics in clinical care and accelerates the fight against somatic cancer and hereditary germline diseases. www.pieriandx.com


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aGENERAL MOTORS : Big Three US Auto Manufacturers Q3 Profits Surpass $9 Billion Amid 9% Sales Slump
AQ
11:19aAMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
11:19aINTERNATIONAL POWER : Reinstated
AQ
11:19aSAP : The First Step to Managing a Product's Carbon Footprint
PU
11:18aCARINSURANCE.COM : Teen Driver Cost Calculator, Guide Helps Navigate Adding Teen to Insurance Policy
PR
11:18aRETA LOSS ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
PR
11:18aOxford Finance Closes $60 Million Credit Facility with RxSight
BU
11:17aENI : reaches an agreement with its partners for the restart of the liquefied natural gas plant in Damietta, Egypt and for the amicable set...
PU
11:17aRACING TO CUT CARBON : Using wind propulsion to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping
PU
11:17aENTEQ UPSTREAM : presents interim results on Investor Meet video platform
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equities jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4UniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ