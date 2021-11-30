Log in
Pike Street Capital Announces Investment in Fair Market, Inc.

11/30/2021 | 09:03am EST
SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pike Street Capital, LLC. (“Pike Street”), a Seattle-based private equity firm, announced an investment in Fair Market, Inc.® (“FMI”), a family-run wholesale specialty food distributor based in Wentzville, Mo. FMI serves a large, steadily growing market and provides a unique value proposition to both its customers and suppliers. The Pike Street investment will serve to accelerate this growth trajectory by expanding its addressable markets and product lines.

FMI was founded in 1997 by Marvin Eisenbath and has established itself as a trusted partner in both retail and foodservice distribution across North America. In addition to FMI’s distribution platform, the family operates Supreme Cuisine®, a producer of premium, ready-to-cook braised meats, sauces and custom private label products, and Kansas City Protein, a processor and packer of high-quality meats for distribution to restaurants and retailers. Rim Rock Farm®, Club Pack, Good to Go® and CC’s Bakery® are some of the branded products manufactured by FMI and found in the nation’s leading grocery stores.

“We’re thrilled to partner with FMI and the Eisenbath family,” said Ed Whatley, Partner at Pike Street Capital. “There is tremendous potential in the food distribution market and FMI has become a market leader under Marv’s direction. The business is well positioned for growth and complements our existing portfolio, where we can leverage our expertise in distribution and logistics.”

Pike Street has teamed up with Rich Friedlen, an industry executive with 30+ years’ experience in the food distribution space, who will join FMI to lead the business as CEO. Marv Eisenbath will remain significantly invested in the business as an executive within the organization and member of the board. 

“Our longstanding relationships have been at the core of our business, so this was a natural step for us,” said Marvin Eisenbath, Founder of FMI. “We have known Rich (Friedlen) and the Pike Street partners for a number of years. As a family-operated business, it was important that we find an investment partner who is aligned with our approach to growing the business. I’m looking forward to seeing the benefits the partnership will bring to our customers, suppliers, and employees.”

Pike Street invests in middle-market companies with leading market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets sectors serving professional customers and B2B growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and business services.

About Fair Market, Inc.
Fair Market, Inc. (FMI) is a wholesale specialty food distributor founded in 1997 by Marvin Eisenbath. Based in Wentzville, Mo. with additional locations in Montgomery City and Kansas City, Mo., FMI packs and markets its own family of exclusive brands and operates two subsidiaries: Supreme Cuisine®, a producer of ready-to-cook braised meats, sauces and custom private label products, and Kansas City Protein, a processor and packer of high-quality meats for distribution to restaurants and retailers. More information is available at www.fairmarketinc.com.

About Pike Street Capital
With a combined 75+ years of investing and operating experience, Pike Street partners with management teams to build and execute a strategy for future growth. Pike Street Capital was co-founded by Paul Caragher, Dave Dandel and Ed Whatley. More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.

Press Contact:

Cathy McBeth
VP, Portfolio Operations
Pike Street Capital
P: +1.206.949.9312
cmcbeth@pikestreetcapital.com


