Piktochart Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With 50% Off on Annual Plans

Piktochart celebrates ten years since it was founded with a 50% discount on annual plans for both its products—the established all-in-one visual content maker that holds the same name and the one-year-old video editing tool Piktostory.

Piktochart is a web-based visual communication platform that can be used to create graphics online. The visuals can be created from scratch or from a database of fully customizable free templates that were developed by expert graphic designers.

“With Piktochart, we started out ten years ago by building an online infographic maker. Over the years we evolved and became a global business storytelling platform. Being bootstrapped, we couldn’t be more proud of our growth and the six million users who believe in our product. Nowadays Piktochart enables everyone to easily create any visuals they need; including presentations, reports, printables, and social media graphics—visuals that look like they’ve been created by experienced graphic designers but in fact they are created every day by marketers, HR professionals, company founders, or educators. We’re supporting them to tell their story. In the next ten years we hope to inspire many more to discover how powerful visual storytelling can be,” said Ai Ching Goh, CEO and co-founder of Piktochart.

Available in beta since November 2020 and officially launched in April 2021, Piktostory is a video editing platform that enables users to turn long-form videos into bite-sized clips customized for social media. With features like a built-in video recorder, automatic subtitles, changing the background colors, text position or font, and adding logos, Piktostory enables professionals and businesses to better communicate visually.

“Piktostory was launched to give people a new way to share their stories more effectively. Video is the most effective visual content format to convey emotions and engage with the audience online. Lately, it has been booming, driven by the pandemic, proving that the future of storytelling will definitely include videos,” said Ai Ching.

The 50% off deal, valid until November 30, 2021, applies to the Pro and Enterprise plans of Piktochart, as well as the Lite, Pro, and Ultimate plans of Piktostory. Only annual subscriptions, detailed on the pricing pages of Piktochart and Piktostory, are included.

About Piktochart

Piktochart is an all-in-one visual communication platform for creating reports, presentations, infographics, social media graphics, and prints. Visit www.piktochart.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005678/en/