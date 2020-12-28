Pillar 2 reporting, including instructions for completing data items FSA071 to FSA082, and PRA 111

Published on 5 December 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).

- following PS30/18 'Regulatory reporting: Responses to CP16/18'.

Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded by December 2018 version).

- following PS8/18 'Pillar 2: update to reporting requirements'.

Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 October 2018 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by December 2018 version).

- following PS8/18 'Pillar 2: update to reporting requirements'.

Published on 3 October 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 1 October 2018 by 30 April 2018 version).

- following PS22/17 'Refining the PRA's Pillar 2A capital framework'.

Published on 3 October 2017. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by April 2018 version).

- following PS22/17 'Refining the PRA's Pillar 2A capital framework'.

Published on 1 February 2017. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by October 2017 version).

- following PS3/17 'The implementation of ring-fencing: reporting and residual matters - response to CP25/16 and Chapter 5 of CP36/16'.

Published on 29 January 2016. Effective from 29 January 2016 (superseded on 1 January 2018 by October 2017 version).

- following PS3/16 'Pillar 2: Update to reporting data items and instructions'.

Published on 29 July 2015. Effective from 1 January 2016 (superseded on 29 January 2016 by January 2016 version).

- following PS17/15 'Assessing capital adequacy under Pillar 2'.

First publication of SS.