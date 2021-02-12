Pilloried in Washington, firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home

CEDARTOWN, Ga, Feb 12 (Reuters) - From the pulpit this past
Sunday, Pastor Brian Crisp prayed for President Joe Biden and
delivered a passionate sermon on loving one’s neighbor. But away
from church, the Baptist preacher was steeling for battle.
This rural stretch of northwest Georgia is Marjorie Taylor
Greene country. The freshman congresswoman won this district in
a landslide in November. Voters here aren’t happy that the
Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Feb. 4
stripped Greene of her committee assignments - diluting her
influence - for, among other things, advocating violence against
Democratic lawmakers on social media before she was elected.
Exhibit A for the Democrats was Greene's September Facebook
post showing an image of herself brandishing an AR-15
semi-automatic rifle superimposed alongside the faces of three
Democratic congresswomen. The post, later removed by Facebook,
urged Christians to "go on the offense against these
socialists." Crisp, the pastor, viewed the post not as a threat
by Greene against the officials - all women of color - rather as
a defense of his community's way of life.
"It promoted a strong stance of who we as Americans are,"
said Crisp, over lunch in Cedartown, a city of 10,000 people
northwest of Atlanta. "We are not going to let you come in here
and change this nation."
An ardent backer of former President Donald Trump, Greene
has taken center stage as the Republican Party grapples with a
profound identity crisis in the wake of his November election
defeat. Her extremist views resonate with many lawmakers and
voters who remain loyal to Trump, despite warnings from more
mainstream Republicans that she and candidates like her could do
long-term damage to the party's electoral fortunes.
Reuters this month interviewed three dozen
Republican-leaning voters in Georgia's 14th district, the
primarily rural and blue-collar region that sent Greene to
Washington. The majority said they endorse her view that
Democrats are taking the country down a dangerous path towards
socialism. Like Greene, they believe Trump's false claims that
the election was stolen. The former president, they contend, was
unfairly impeached for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection
by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol, and they are rooting for
his acquittal in the Senate.
Of those interviewed, just four said they hadn't voted for
her in November. Most said they would support her again.
COMBAT OVER COMPROMISE
Most brushed off outlandish conspiracies Greene has promoted
in the past, including a baseless QAnon theory that holds that
elite Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping
pedophiles and cannibals. Instead, they praised her
anti-abortion, pro-gun, no-filter approach to politics.
"She speaks her mind. I like her style," said Michael Pace,
a 26-year-old manager at a gift boutique in Dallas, Georgia.
Like Trump, Greene understands that her supporters prize
combativeness over compromise or policy successes, said David
Jolly, a former Republican congressman from Florida who left the
party over Trump. Jolly believes Greene’s newfound political
celebrity - the 46-year-old's national profile has grown
dramatically over the last month - could imperil other
Republicans running in competitive races in next year's midterm
elections.
Democrats have lost no time in trying to make Greene the
face of her party with an eye toward the 2022 elections for the
House of Representatives and Senate. An ad campaign already
running in competitive districts, including in California and
Texas, declares "QAnon took over the Republican Party and sent
its followers to Congress."
A Reuters review of voter data shows that tens of thousands
of registered Republicans left the party in the crucial
battleground states of Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina
this year, much higher than the rate of Democratic defections.
In addition, prominent Republicans worried about Trump's hold on
the party are in talks to form a breakaway center-right party,
Reuters reported this week.
A representative for Greene did not respond to requests for
a comment. At a press conference last week in Washington, she
remained defiant, saying Democrats had "stripped my district of
their voice" by expelling her from committees. Greene has used
her ouster as an opportunity to raise money from supporters.
Michael McAdams, a spokesman for the National Republican
Congressional Committee, said Democratic efforts to portray
Greene and QAnon as stand-ins for the entire party was a
strategic misfire. He blamed Democrats for "elevating fringe
conspiracy theories" by criticizing Greene.
"We are going to continue hammering House Democrats for
their job-killing, socialist agenda," McAdams said.
Most House Republicans, meanwhile, have shown little
interest in distancing themselves from Greene. Rather than
rebuke Greene for her views, on Feb. 3 some House colleagues
gave her a standing ovation after she apologized for some of her
previous stances, including a past assertion that the U.S.
government was behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Across the country, Trump loyalists are flexing their
muscle. In the last few weeks, they have taken control of state
Republican chapters in the battleground states of Arizona and
Michigan. And state parties in Louisiana, Nebraska, South
Carolina and Wyoming have blasted Republican lawmakers who have
shown support for Trump’s impeachment for inciting the Jan. 6
Capitol riot.
The trend worries Jay Williams, a Republican operative in
Georgia. He pointed to two recent U.S. Senate contests - both
won by Democrats in surprise upsets over pro-Trump Republicans -
as a preview of what lies ahead if the Republican Party
continues to repel moderate voters.
The Trump wing of the party, he said, has to "learn to play
with other people or they are going to keep losing.”
CHURCHES AND GUNS
A former businesswoman and fitness instructor in the Atlanta
area, Greene’s sudden ascension into national politics was made
possible by her largely rural district, one of the most
conservative in the country.
The region is dotted by Protestant churches. Gun ownership
is common. Democrats are routinely trounced in local and
national elections. Greene won the Republican primary last year
after beating a local neurosurgeon, John Cowan, by 14 points in
a run-off. She went on to crush her Democratic challenger in the
general election by winning nearly 75% of the vote.
Her district is overwhelmingly white – about 85% – and has a
college graduation rate of just 18%, far below the national
average of about 34%. Manufacturing and retail jobs dominate the
local economy.
The district is thinly populated, with 732,000 people
scattered across 12 counties. Yet it ranks third among all
Georgia districts in the number of COVID-19 cases: more than
60,000 as of Feb. 10, according to a tracking project at Harvard
University.
Still, much of downtown Rome, a city of 37,000 in the heart
of the district, operates as if the virus is no longer a threat.
Maskless patrons walk in and out of stores and bars along Broad
Street. Many businesses display signs in their windows objecting
to enforcement of a local face-covering ordinance.
Even so, not everyone in the district was ready to get on
board with Greene, who will have to run for re-election next
year.
Cowan, the neurosurgeon, said a lot of supporters are
pleading with him to run again in 2022. But he's realistic about
the allure of Greene's flame-throwing political style.
"If that’s what our district wants, then I’ll lose," said
Cowan, a mild-mannered former college football player. "I’m not
on a kamikaze mission."
In Georgia's Dade County, part of Greene's district, Tom
Pounds abruptly resigned last week as the county's Republican
party chair. Already dismayed by his party's unwavering
allegiance to Trump, he said its embrace of Greene pushed him
over the edge.
"I wasn't going to bite my tongue for two more years" of her
term, he said.
'SHE IS THERE FOR ME'
A recent gathering in Cedartown was more representative of
the district. Three miles north of Crisp's Lime Branch Baptist
Church sits a local gas station and convenience store. Every
morning before dawn, local men known as "the Committee" gather
over bacon, biscuits and grits to discuss news of the day.
Jeff Minge, owner of the store and a regular Committee
member, said he likes Greene because she doesn't "walk on
eggshells" when she talks and, like Trump, represents a bulwark
against the left.
On a recent morning, six men sitting around a plastic table
took turns railing against various perceived injustices
perpetrated by Democrats. Among their beefs was Democrats'
condemnation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump
supporters, a rampage that left five dead. Why hadn't Democrats
spoken out just as forcefully about violence at Black Lives
Matter protests last summer, the Committee wondered.
While Greene may have made some regrettable comments, so
have the Democrats, the men agreed.
"She is radical, no doubt," said Mike Lester, a 53-year old
automotive repair teacher. "But she is there to support me,
radical or not."
