Pilot Chemical Announces Leadership Transition

Pilot Chemical Corp., a privately owned and independent global specialty chemical company, announced today that Pamela Butcher will step down from her CEO role effective January 1, 2021. She will remain on the Pilot Board of Directors and serve as a special advisor to the Chairman.

This is part of a planned transition and structuring of the Pilot organization to continue the growth and innovation that has enabled it to be successful for more than 69 years, providing high-quality products and services to the disinfecting, sanitizing and cleaning; metalworking and lubricants; oil field and emulsion polymerization industries.

“Pam’s leadership and guidance over the past 10 years have been instrumental in making Pilot the success it is today,” said Paul Morrisroe, Chairman of the Pilot Board of Directors. “Without her determined efforts, visionary business acumen, industry knowledge and concern for employees, customers, and our communities, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We are extremely pleased to have her remain on our Board and to serve in a new capacity as a special advisor to the Chairman.”

Mike Clark, President and COO of the company, will continue in those roles, serving as the company’s top executive and reporting to the Board of Directors. He joined Pilot in early 2018 with more than 30 years in the industry and has been leading operations and, most recently, a successful strategy refresh.

“We are pleased with Mike’s leadership capabilities and his ability to deliver value-adding results in these challenging times,” said Morrisroe. “Mike is well respected within Pilot and the industry. The board looks forward to working with him as he leads the company going forward.”

Butcher, too, said she is pleased with the strategic direction and future growth trajectory of the company.

“Our Pilot team members and customers are at the center of all that we do. With our continued focus on innovation and investment in the business, the company is well positioned for the future to carry the momentum forward under Mike’s leadership,” she said. “I’m proud of our team and want to thank our customers for their support over the years. I’m looking forward to my new role.”

Over the next few months, Butcher and Clark will continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition.

“I appreciate not only the Board’s confidence in my ability to lead Pilot Chemical but also the high bar set by Pam,” said Clark. “I look forward to continuing to expand the company’s emphasis on high quality and innovation.”

As Clark assumes the top leadership position at the start of 2021, he will oversee nine locations and more than 400 employees.

About Pilot Chemical Corp.

Pilot Chemical Corp. is a privately owned and independent global specialty chemical company providing high-quality products and services to the disinfecting, sanitizing and cleaning; metalworking and lubricants; oil field and emulsion polymerization industries. Its proprietary core technologies involve alkylation, sulfonation, sulfation and a number of other specialty operations, including the production of biocidal quats, tertiary amine derivatives, polymers and organometallic fuel additives. Pilot, an industry leader in chemical innovation and safety, owns the most state-of-the-art continuous sulfation process in North America, is a leader in quaternary ammonium compounds, and is the world’s largest manufacturer of disulfonates. Pilot is certified under both ISO 9001:2015 and the American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care® program and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit www.pilotchemical.com.

