Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash - report

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pilot error and a failure to
follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express
crash that killed 21 people last year, the country's worst
aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on
Saturday.
The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due
to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the table-top runway and
crashed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-crash-idUSKCN25509N
while landing at Calicut International Airport in the southern
state of Kerala in heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2020.
"The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to
standard operating procedures by the pilot flying," says the
report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division
of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that probes plane accidents.
The pilot "continued an unstabilised approach and landed
beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway", instead of
doing a "go around", the agency says in the 257-page report,
published after a year-long investigation.
A go-around is a standard procedure in which the pilot
abandons a landing attempt deemed unsafe and tries again.
In spite of being asked to go around by the pilot monitoring
the landing, the pilot flying the aircraft failed to do so, the
agency said, and the monitoring pilot also failed to take over
the controls and execute the order.
The aircraft had already made one failed attempt to land
before it overran the 2,700-metre (8,900-foot) runway. The
airport is known as a table-top because its runways have steep
drops at one or both ends.
The crash at the airport in Kozhikode was India's worst
passenger aircraft accident since 2010, when another Air India
Express flight from Dubai overshot a table-top runway in
Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing
158 people.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Aditi Shah; Editing by
William Mallard)