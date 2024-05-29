May 29 (Reuters) - WestJet Encore pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), issued a 72-hour strike notice to WestJet Encore management and the government, ALPA said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru)
