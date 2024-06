(Reuters) - Pilots at WestJet Encore pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), have ratified a new five-year contract for pay increases with Canadian regional carrier.

WestJet Encore operates a network of regional flights that serve the mainline WestJet Airlines, which is owned by Onex Corp.

