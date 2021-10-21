Pimax and Tobii Enter Into Partnership to Make Eye Tracking a Standard Feature in Next Generation Pimax Virtual Reality Headsets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimax Innovation, a global leading technology company specializing in advanced virtual reality (VR) hardware products, and Tobii, the world leader in eye tracking, today announced a partnership. Pimax plans to include the latest Tobii eye-tracking technology as a standard feature for its next-generation of high-end headsets.



Pimax next generation VR headsets use the latest Tobii high-precision eye tracking technology that assists Pimax's headsets to increase resolution, FOV and frames per second with today’s graphics hardware. The technology also facilitates incredibly immersive applications that reflect emotional states with eye movements and other expressions. Imagine just how immersive such a combination of features can be!

"We are excited by the opportunity to, together with Pimax, help push the boundaries for state-of-the-art and truly immersive VR experiences," said Johan Hellqvist, VP of XR at Tobii. "Our first collaboration on premium VR headsets for consumers is an important milestone in our path to mass market adoption and it confirms Tobii's leadership position for the extended-reality (XR) market."

"Tobii's proven track record in deploying eye tracking in VR HMDs makes them the best partner to work with on our direct-to-consumer products," said Robin Weng, Founder and Chairman of Pimax. "Tobii’s state of the art eye-tracking solution enables Pimax to create more powerful devices and immersive experiences in the Metaverse where users have a strong sense of presence and enjoy themselves naturally in boundless ways."

On October 25, 2021 at 10am PDT, Pimax Innovation, a global high-end VR hardware headset manufacturer, will hold the Pimax Frontier 2021 global press conference online. Tobii's head of XR, Johan Hellqvist will provide comments and insight into the new partnership and the promise of next generation VR technology.

Registration for the conference is at https://pimax.com/pimax-frontier-signup/

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking technology and solutions, targeting application areas such as scientific studies & research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality (VR & AR) and automotive. Our mission is to build technology that understands human attention and intent for a better future — what we call attention computing. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com



About Pimax



Pimax was founded in 2014 by a team of VR geeks and engineers with many years’ experience in wearable tech/smart devices and hardware development. We created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2014 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017 and the Flagship 8KX 4K per eye wide FOV VR headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. Pimax Innovation is based in the USA. Pimax has received multiple rounds of funding from financial partners and even holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful crowdfunded VR project of all time. For more information, please visit www.pimax.com

Media Inquiries: Kevin Henderson (407) 476-3158 321548@email4pr.com