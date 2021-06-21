Pine Ridge Man Found Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Pine Ridge man was acquitted of two counts of Sexual Abuse and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor following a federal jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota, on June 11, 2021.
Leon Janis, age 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 21, 2019.
The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.
