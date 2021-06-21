Log in
Pine Ridge Man Found Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

06/21/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Pine Ridge man was acquitted of two counts of Sexual Abuse and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor following a federal jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota, on June 11, 2021.

Leon Janis, age 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 21, 2019.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

Disclaimer

United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
