STORY: Los Angeles area residents banded together on Monday to clear debris after a mudslide, as a powerful atmospheric river storm stalled over southern California, bringing heavy rainfall and hurricane-force winds.

"It's been crazy, especially the last twelve hours or so."

The so-called Pineapple Express weather system left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power as of Monday morning, according to electric utilities and PowerOutage.us.

It's the second such storm to hit to the most populous U.S. state in the past week.

"This is a bit of an unusual storm."

Dr. Daniel Swain is a climate scientist at the Institute for Environment and Sustainability at UCLA:

"This is a powerful mid-latitude cyclone that actually has characteristics of one that you might find more often over the middle part of the continent... [FLASH] ...This will have a broader, contiguous band of heavy rainfall developing from about Santa Barbara County eastward. And it's going to be very slow moving. And there are some initial indications now that it may stall out Monday into Tuesday near LA County. There are a number of mandatory evacuations in certain canyons susceptible to debris flows all the way from Santa Barbara County, now into Los Angeles County as well... [FLASH] ...This is very rare and unusual and a strong signal of a very high risk of significant flash flooding..."

On Sunday, rushing waters could be seen breaching the top of the Mission Creek Bridge in Santa Barbara.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties with a combined population of more than 20 million people, after the first atmospheric river storm delivered a deluge of rain up and down the coast beginning on Friday.

Authorities have told residents to be prepared for extremely dangerous conditions, especially in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles and in the Santa Monica Mountains.