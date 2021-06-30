Pinstripes to Open New Locations at Westfield Shopping Centers in the U.S.

For the first time, Pinstripes, Inc. will bring its exciting blend of dining and entertainment to the Westfield U.S. portfolio, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announced today. The agreement includes leases for two, first-to-market Pinstripes locations in Paramus, NJ at Westfield Garden State Plaza and in Los Angeles at Westfield Topanga.

“We’re so excited about this new partnership with Pinstripes as their unique offering is a perfect fit for the dynamic experiences we are creating at our flagship centers across the country,” says Colin Shaughnessy, executive vice president, U.S. leasing at URW. “As demand once again increases for places to gather—for business and pleasure—we look forward to introducing concepts like Pinstripes to our premier destinations, and providing new opportunities for our guests to shop, dine, work, and play.”

“We’re equally excited to work with the Westfield team to tailor our unique spin on dining and entertainment to two of the most dynamic centers in the U.S.”, states Dale Schwartz, founder and CEO of Pinstripes. “Our iconic venues feed the souls of our guests, young and old, and are yearned for more than ever in this post-COVID environment. We look forward to creating extraordinary, magical connections in these two communities – from the first strike, to the first bite, to the first kiss, to the first laugh – that bring out the best in everyone.”

When it opens in late 2022 at Westfield Garden State Plaza, guests will be able to enjoy made-from-scratch dining, face-to-face gaming, and the signature service Pinstripes is known for. Pinstripes will join the center’s best-in-class dining and entertainment line-up, which includes Arena Stem, a retail edutainment concept; AMC, one of the most successful AMC theaters in the country; and restaurants including Capital Grille, California Pizza Kitchen, and Grande Luxe Café, among others.

At Westfield Topanga, Pinstripes will be a part of the 180,000 square foot expansion URW announced in 2019 and which is currently under construction. The expansion includes demolition of a former department store building at the center into a new, vibrant district at the corner of Victory and Topanga Canyon Boulevard that will feature a chef-driven food hall; sleek lounges and cocktail bars; unique interior and exterior boutiques; best-in-class entertainment including an AMC Theater and recreational activities; and landscaped indoor and outdoor public spaces and plazas. Pinstripes is expected to open with the expansion in 2022. For more information, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/topanga/newdistrict

The announcement continues the rapid pace of new lease signings and store openings within URW’s U.S. portfolio, including Hermes, Golden Goose and a Salvatore Ferragamo expansion deal at Westfield Topanga; Aesop, Diesel and Under Armour at Westfield Garden State Plaza; Chanel Beauty at Westfield UTC in San Diego; Christian Louboutin, Gentle Monster, Lady M Cakes, Polestar, Psycho Bunny and Reiss at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Calif.; Gansevoort Market at Westfield World Trade Center in New York; The Container Store and Under Armour at Westfield Annapolis in Maryland; and new Aerie and OFFL/NE™ by Aerie locations at Westfield Garden State Plaza, Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Md., Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., Westfield Plaza Bonita in National City, Calif., Westfield Southcenter in Seattle, Wa., Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore, N.Y., and Westfield Valley Fair.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €56.3 Bn as at December 31, 2020, of which 85% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 87 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,100 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes, Inc. is an experiential dining and entertainment concept combining exceptional Italian/American cuisine with bowling, bocce, and private event banquet space for groups of 20 to 1,000. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in Chicago and currently operates thirteen locations (Northbrook, South Barrington, Oak Brook and Chicago, IL; Edina, MN; Georgetown, D.C.; Bethesda, MD; Overland Park, KS; Fort Worth and Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Norwalk, CT; and San Mateo, CA), has five additional venues scheduled to open in 2022 (Orlando, Aventura and Coral Gables, FL; and Westfield’s Garden State Plaza and Topanga), and significant plans for further expansion. To learn more, visit www.pinstripes.com.

