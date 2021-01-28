Pinteon Therapeutics : Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations

Chief Scientific Officer Michael Ahlijanian will present at CurePSP 2021 International Research Symposium

Company to deliver two presentations at AD/PD 2021

Pinteon Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on protecting neuronal health by targeting neurotoxic forms of tau, today announced it will present new data at two upcoming virtual scientific meetings: CurePSP 2021 International Research Symposium and the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD 2021).

“We are excited to share new preclinical and clinical data from PNT001, which targets a highly neurotoxic conformation of tau observed in several different diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and traumatic brain injury (TBI),” said Martin Jefson, Ph.D., Pinteon’s chief executive officer. “Our goal is to limit the acute neurotoxic effects in TBI and CTE and halt the spread of pathologic tau in all tauopathies. As part of this goal, we are committed to working together with the research community and look forward to sharing our findings at the upcoming CurePSP and AD/PD meetings.”

At the CurePSP International Research Symposium, taking place Feb. 4-5, 2021, Michael Ahlijanian, Ph.D., Pinteon’s chief scientific officer, will present preclinical and clinical data from PNT001, the company’s novel tau antibody that targets a potent driver of neurodegenerative disease. This symposium brings together leaders from academia and industry to highlight the latest advances in neurodegeneration.

The company will also deliver one oral presentation and one poster presentation at AD/PD 2021, taking place March 9-14, 2021. The presentations will include preclinical and non-clinical data using clinical tauopathy samples, as well as results of the Phase 1 study of PNT001 in healthy volunteers.

Additional presentation details:

CurePSP 2021

Preclinical and Clinical Characterization of PNT001 a Monoclonal Antibody That Recognizes cis-pT231 Tau

Michael Ahlijanian, Ph.D.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, 12:55 p.m. ET

AD/PD 2021

A Phase I Single Ascending Dose Study of PNT001, a Monoclonal Antibody Recognizing cis-pT231 Tau for Treatment of Tauopathies (Oral)

W. Luca, et al.

Thursday, March 11, 2021, Presentation at 7:00-7:15 a.m. ET/13:00-13:15 CET; Live discussion at 1:30-2:00 p.m. ET/17:30-18:00 CET

Evaluation of PNT001, a Monoclonal Antibody Directed Toward cis-pT231 Tau, in Human Tissue and the TG4510 Tau Transgenic Mouse (Poster)

K. Foster, et al.

About Pinteon Therapeutics

Pinteon Therapeutics is advancing clinical studies of a novel antibody that aims to interrupt the spread of toxic tau and protect and preserve brain function in patients with neurodegenerative disease. Pinteon’s lead asset, PNT001, is the only antibody in development that targets cis-pT231 tau, a neurotoxic epitope that has been identified in multiple preclinical studies as a potent driver of neurodegenerative disease. Pinteon is led by an experienced management team with strong track records in CNS drug discovery and development and is funded by Morningside Ventures. For more information, visit pinteon.com.

