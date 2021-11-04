Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pinterest sees strong sales as ad spending booms in holiday rush

11/04/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pinterest app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) -Pinterest Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue growth in the high-teens percentage range, after online retailers splurging on ads before the holiday season helped the image-sharing company beat quarterly estimates.

Shares of the company rose 6.5% after the bell on Thursday, as increased demand from large retail advertisers and growth in its international business boosted third-quarter revenue 43%.

Advertisers in the consumer packaged goods segment, however, were hurt by global supply chain constraints, impacting Pinterest's revenue growth rate.

In a post earnings call, the company also said it did not face any material impact from Apple's privacy changes which have made it difficult for social media companies to target audiences and measure advertising capabilities.

Pinterest's monthly active users (MAU), meanwhile, grew just 1% to 444 million, missing Factset estimates of 460 million. Last year, the company had notched a 37% surge as users stuck at home turned to social media to keep themselves entertained.

"We believe the slowdown was due to the pandemic unwind," Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said in an interview. Many GenZ users are returning to school, while others who had used the app to explore cooking and home decor projects during lockdowns are now venturing out more, he added.

Still, in a sign that the pandemic-accelerated shift to online shopping may be here to stay, Pinterest's quarterly revenue of $633 million surpassed analysts' average estimate of $630.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its users, called "pinners", using the app's shopping features increased 60% from a year ago.

Net income was $94 million, or 14 cents per share, during the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $94.2 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it gained 28 cents per share, above estimates of 23 cents per share.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pPinterest sees strong sales as ad spending booms in holiday rush
RE
06:55pArgentine central bank tells financial institutions to not increase dollar reserves
RE
06:50pPeloton shares sink as at-home exercise falls out of favor
RE
06:24pPrivate equity Carlyle makes $2.1 billion bid for Australia's Link
RE
06:01pChip stocks lead S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
RE
05:53pUtilities Down As Traders Rotate Back Into Growth Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:52pCommunications Services Up After Fed Statement -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pTech Up As Interest-Rate Fears Subside -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:50pChina, India, other big coal users missing from COP26 phase-out deal
RE
05:48pNovavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
2ING Press release 3Q2021 (PDF 0,1 MB)
3Analyst recommendations: American Water, Chegg, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
4Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ..
5Moderna struggles with vaccine ramp-up, cuts 2021 sales view; shares dr..

HOT NEWS