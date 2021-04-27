Pinterest signals strong revenue growth on ad spending rebound

April 27 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc forecast
current-quarter revenue above estimates on Tuesday, betting on
robust user growth and higher ad spending from businesses
looking to cash in on the pandemic-driven online shopping boom.
The image-sharing company said it expected revenue to rise
105% in the second quarter, which implies a figure of about $558
million, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $530
million.
Ad spending has recovered further this year from the slump
in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis as an economic
recovery picks up steam, prompting retailers to step up efforts
to attract customers.
Pinterest has also benefited from a rise in social media use
during the pandemic, with the company forecasting a mid-teens
jump in global monthly active users in the current quarter.
In the three months to March 31, its monthly active users
surged 30% to 478 million.
Pinterest's revenue, generated by placing advertisements
next to users' Pins or posts, soared 78% to $485 million,
beating expectations of $473.7 million.
Net loss narrowed to $22 million, from a loss of $141
million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)