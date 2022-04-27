Pinterest tops revenue expectations on ad spending boost

April 27 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc topped quarterly
revenue estimates on Wednesday as the image-sharing platform
benefited from higher ad spending by businesses after COVID-19
curbs eased globally.
Revenue rose 18% in the first quarter to $575 million,
compared with the average analyst expectation of $572.5 million,
according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Like its peers, Pinterest recorded strong user growth in the
early months of pandemic as home-bound consumers sought projects
to keep themselves entertained. But that boom has faded with the
economic reopening, prompting the company to double down on
efforts to grow its ad business.
Pinterest said its monthly active users (MAUs) - a key
metric that shows engagement levels - declined 9% to 433 million
in the quarter ended March 31. The figure also missed a FactSet
estimate of 437.9 million.
But its mobile app MAUs, the group that represents most of
Pinterest's revenue, grew by mid-single digits.
"We also saw continued strength in the younger demographic,
with Gen Z users growing mid-single digits," the company said.
Net loss was $5 million for the quarter.
(Reporting by Sonia Cheema and Tiyashi Datta; Editing by Aditya
Soni)