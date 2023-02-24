Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pioneer Natural Resources denies report of acquisition interest

02/24/2023 | 07:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 24 (Reuters) -

Oil and gas explorer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Friday that it was not pursuing any business combinations, after Bloomberg News reported that the oil and gas explorer was considering an acquisition of smaller U.S. rival Range Resources Corp.

"The Company is not contemplating a significant business combination or other acquisition transaction," Pioneer said in a statement.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, had reported that deliberations were ongoing, though there was no certainty the companies would reach an agreement. Bloomberg said that Texas-based Pioneer was seeking further consolidation in the shale industry with the deal.

Range Resources did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.83% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 5.54% 85.4 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -4.14% 196.57 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.77% 119.2996 Real-time Quote.-45.65%
WTI 0.00% 76.482 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
Latest news "Economy"
03:00aTunisian judge imprisons two detained politicians, a businessman
RE
02:57aUniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper
RE
02:48aNigerians vote for new president, hoping for better times
RE
02:46aVoting scheduled to start in Nigeria election, delays seen
RE
02:33aG20 meeting: spain finance minister says we cannot reduce the la…
RE
02:33aG20 meeting: spain finance minister says discussions on communiq…
RE
02:24aGermany's Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi
RE
02:07aJapan ruling party ally opposes draft budget - Jiji
RE
02:03aG20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper
2G20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war
3IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an ..
4Applied Therapeutics : Management Change - Form 8-K
5Butterfly Network : IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE -..

HOT NEWS