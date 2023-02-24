Pioneer Natural Resources denies report of acquisition interest

Feb 24 (Reuters) -
Oil and gas explorer Pioneer Natural Resources Co
said on Friday that it was not pursuing any business
combinations, after Bloomberg News reported that the oil and gas
explorer was considering an acquisition of smaller U.S. rival
Range Resources Corp.
"The Company is not contemplating a significant business
combination or other acquisition transaction," Pioneer said in a
statement.
Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, had
reported that deliberations were ongoing, though there was no
certainty the companies would reach an agreement. Bloomberg said
that Texas-based Pioneer was seeking further consolidation in
the shale industry with the deal.
Range Resources did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
