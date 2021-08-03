Pioneer Natural Resources warns of tepid shale growth in coming years

DENVER, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co's
top executive said on Tuesday that U.S. shale growth was
"not going to grow that much" in the coming years, as oil and
gas companies continue to focus on capital discipline and
shareholder returns.
Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield anticipates
output in the Permian basin to grow roughly 5% - in line with
his own company's planned production increases - over the coming
years, while other basins will be flat or face declines, he said
during a second-quarter conference call.
Irving, Texas-based Pioneer is the largest producer in the
Permian Basin. It grew its holdings there with the acquisitions
of Double Point Energy and Parsley Energy this year.
Sheffield on Tuesday said the company was not eying any
additional large acquisitions in the Midland basin. The company
this week announced an inaugural variable dividend.
Shares of Pioneer were up 6.7% in mid-morning trading to
$151.83. The bump in its stock price came even as U.S. oil
futures were off about 1.25% at $70.37 a barrel.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Marguerita Choy)