Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pioneer Natural Resources warns of tepid shale growth in coming years

08/03/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co's top executive said on Tuesday that U.S. shale growth was "not going to grow that much" in the coming years, as oil and gas companies continue to focus on capital discipline and shareholder returns.

Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield anticipates output in the Permian basin to grow roughly 5% - in line with his own company's planned production increases - over the coming years, while other basins will be flat or face declines, he said during a second-quarter conference call.

Irving, Texas-based Pioneer is the largest producer in the Permian Basin. It grew its holdings there with the acquisitions of Double Point Energy and Parsley Energy this year.

Sheffield on Tuesday said the company was not eying any additional large acquisitions in the Midland basin. The company this week announced an inaugural variable dividend.

Shares of Pioneer were up 6.7% in mid-morning trading to $151.83. The bump in its stock price came even as U.S. oil futures were off about 1.25% at $70.37 a barrel. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52aSystem glitch prompts Boeing to postpone test space flight
RE
11:51aEgypt's fm shoukry expresses country's support and solidarity for tunisian president saied during visit - statement
RE
11:48aGM to shut truck assembly plants again, cites global chip shortage
RE
11:47aU.S. demand for household debt climbed in Q2, New York Fed report shows
RE
11:44aU.S. automakers mandate masks at all plants but not requiring vaccines
RE
11:43aAMAZON COM : Mailbox, cameras. How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official
RE
11:40aHippo CEO expects NYSE listing to fuel better home insurance
RE
11:39aPioneer Natural Resources warns of tepid shale growth in coming years
RE
11:39aEli Lilly bets on Alzheimer's disease drug data as it chases Biogen
RE
11:18aMcDonald's makes masks mandatory for some U.S. customers, staff (Aug. 2)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

HOT NEWS