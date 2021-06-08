BENGHAZI, Libya, June 8 (Reuters) - A pipeline leak at
Libya's Samah oilfield may pause pumping operations, an oil
engineer there and an oil source at Waha Oil Company said on
Tuesday.
Samah feeds the Es Sider oil terminal and an oil official at
the port said Waha oil production is currently about 285,000
barrels a day.
A leak on Monday in the same pipeline, connecting Samah to
Es Sider, was controlled but it leaked again on Tuesday, the oil
engineer at the field said.
Waha is a subsidiary of National Oil Corp (NOC).
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall,
editing by Louise Heavens)