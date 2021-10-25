Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : Important information for credit card holders

10/25/2021 | 03:04am EDT
Piraeus Bank changes some conditions for transfers from credit cards to other cards or accounts, beginning October 25, 2021.

Dear clients,
Please, be kindly iIn order to safeguard you from unnecessary expenses, Piraeus Bank sets a zero limit for transfers from credit cards to other accounts, beginning October 25, 2021.

If needed, you may change the limit by calling the bank contact centre: 0 800 30 888 0.

This measure is connected with the fact that some trade organisations and service providers do not carry out payments for goods and services as trade transactions, but rather as peer-to-peer card transfers (p2p) or transfer to accounts.

As a result, clients pay an extra fee, and when making a payment with a credit card, a fee of 5% + UAH 15 is charged.

23.10.2021

Important information for credit card holders
Piraeus Bank changes some conditions for transfers from credit cards to other cards or accounts, beginning October 25, 2021.

13.10.2021

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

16.09.2021

PIRAEUS BANK ICB JSC announces the tender for selection of audit firm

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS