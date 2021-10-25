Piraeus Bank MKB : Important information for credit card holders

Piraeus Bank changes some conditions for transfers from credit cards to other cards or accounts, beginning October 25, 2021.

Dear clients,

Please, be kindly iIn order to safeguard you from unnecessary expenses, Piraeus Bank sets a zero limit for transfers from credit cards to other accounts, beginning October 25, 2021.

If needed, you may change the limit by calling the bank contact centre: 0 800 30 888 0.

This measure is connected with the fact that some trade organisations and service providers do not carry out payments for goods and services as trade transactions, but rather as peer-to-peer card transfers (p2p) or transfer to accounts.

As a result, clients pay an extra fee, and when making a payment with a credit card, a fee of 5% + UAH 15 is charged.

