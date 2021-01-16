Piraeus Bank MKB : Information about relocation of branch of Piraeus Bank in Kharkiv!

Startig from January, 18, 2021 branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1, Banniy lane, Kharkiv.

Dear clients and partners,

We would like to inform you that the branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' located at 63 Sumska str., Kharkiv, from January 18, 2021 will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1 Banniy lane, Kharkiv.

Due to the change of location of the branch №23, the telephone numbers of the branch will be changed to the following:

(057) 766 78 12

(057) 766 78 13

All account numbers remain the same and will be automatically transferred to the branch at the new address. You will have the possibility to visit us in our new premises or choose other more convenient way to get in contact with us through our Internet banking platform or through our call center.

We appreciate your continuous support and trust, and we promise you that we will continue to do our best in order to be able to provide you with services of high quality.

If you have any questions you can always contact our call center on 0 800 30 888 0 (calls within Ukraine are free) or +38 (044) 495-88-90 for calls from abroad

back to the list of news

16.01.2021

Information about relocation of branch of Piraeus Bank in Kharkiv!

Startig from January, 18, 2021 branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1, Banniy lane, Kharkiv.

13.01.2021

Piraeus Bank identified winners of a festive campaign 'Winter payments - nice gifts!'

The promotion will be held jointly with VISA and will last until March 10, 2021.

12.01.2021

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours