Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Piraeus Bank MKB : Information about relocation of branch of Piraeus Bank in Kharkiv!

01/16/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Startig from January, 18, 2021 branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1, Banniy lane, Kharkiv.

Dear clients and partners,

We would like to inform you that the branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' located at 63 Sumska str., Kharkiv, from January 18, 2021 will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1 Banniy lane, Kharkiv.
 Due to the change of location of the branch №23, the telephone numbers of the branch will be changed to the following:

  • (057) 766 78 12
  • (057) 766 78 13

All account numbers remain the same and will be automatically transferred to the branch at the new address. You will have the possibility to visit us in our new premises or choose other more convenient way to get in contact with us through our Internet banking platform or through our call center.

We appreciate your continuous support and trust, and we promise you that we will continue to do our best in order to be able to provide you with services of high quality.
If you have any questions you can always contact our call center on 0 800 30 888 0 (calls within Ukraine are free) or +38 (044) 495-88-90 for calls from abroad

back to the list of news

16.01.2021

Information about relocation of branch of Piraeus Bank in Kharkiv!
Startig from January, 18, 2021 branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1, Banniy lane, Kharkiv.

13.01.2021

Piraeus Bank identified winners of a festive campaign 'Winter payments - nice gifts!'
The promotion will be held jointly with VISA and will last until March 10, 2021.

12.01.2021

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 11:15:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aVOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto says will not sponsor ice hockey world cup in Belarus
RE
07:28aSOGEFI S P A : sells Filtration plant in Spain
PU
07:14aHILLENBRAND : Investor Presentation – January 2021
PU
07:07aAfter long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA seal merger to become Stellantis
RE
07:06aTHE LATEST : Spain confident of vaccine program despite delay
AQ
06:51aBangladesh to turn to Ukraine for wheat as Russia plans to raise export tax
RE
06:51aU.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs
RE
06:49aTOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove reports COVID-19 outbreak at four factories
RE
06:49aBIOVICA INTERNATIONAL : FDA resource reallocation continues to impact DiviTum®TKa timeline
AQ
06:42aCLOSING OF FCA-PSA MERGER : Exor owns 14.4% of Stellantis
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMPOL LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan after French govt op..
2Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
3Amazon union election to start in February, U.S. labor board says
4FACEBOOK INC : WhatsApp Delays Rollout of New Privacy Policy After User Backlash -- 2nd Update
5EASYJET PLC : UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ