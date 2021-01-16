Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients -legal entities!

01/16/2021 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unscheduled technical works

Dear Clients,

The client-bank system IFOBS can be temporarily unavailable due to unscheduled technical works on Saturday, January, 16, 2021.

Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!.

back to the list of news

16.01.2021

Information for clients -legal entities!
Unscheduled technical works

16.01.2021

Information about relocation of branch of Piraeus Bank in Kharkiv!
Startig from January, 18, 2021 branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1, Banniy lane, Kharkiv.

13.01.2021

Piraeus Bank identified winners of a festive campaign 'Winter payments - nice gifts!'
The promotion will be held jointly with VISA and will last until March 10, 2021.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 17:01:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pFACEBOOK : to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in U.S.
RE
04:23pCanada's Couche-Tard to explore partnership opportunities with Carrefour, after takeover plan fails
RE
04:17pSERVIER : announce updated overall survival results of exploratory TASCO1 phase II study of LONSURF® + bevacizumab in a first-line setting for patients with unresectable mCRC non-eligible for intensive therapy
BU
03:37pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Decision Diagnostics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:13pINVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLC Reminds Investors of Splunk Inc. of Fast Approaching Deadline
GL
03:03pCOVID-19 : Provinces work on revised plans as Pfizer-BioNTech shipments to slow down
AQ
03:01pQUANTUMSCAPE : ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - QS
PR
02:55pALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBMG, CGIX, UROV
GL
02:44pCARREFOUR : Alimentations Couche-Tard, Carrefour consider partnerships after takeover talks end
AQ
02:41pGoldman Sachs nudges U.S. growth forecast higher on Biden stimulus plan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMPOL LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan after French govt op..
2Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash
4The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies in 2021
5The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ