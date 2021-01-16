Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients -legal entities!

Unscheduled technical works
Dear Clients,
The client-bank system IFOBS can be temporarily unavailable due to unscheduled technical works on Saturday, January, 16, 2021.
Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!.
16.01.2021
Information for clients -legal entities!
16.01.2021
Information about relocation of branch of Piraeus Bank in Kharkiv!
Startig from January, 18, 2021 branch № 23 of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' will change it's location and will be located to the new address at 1, Banniy lane, Kharkiv.
13.01.2021
Piraeus Bank identified winners of a festive campaign 'Winter payments - nice gifts!'
The promotion will be held jointly with VISA and will last until March 10, 2021.
