Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

12/24/2021 | 11:57am EST
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

We inform you about the mode of operation of the outlets of JSC "PIRAEUS BANK ICB" for the period from December, 24, 2021 to December, 28, 2021.

Data Working schedule
December, 24, 2021 from 9am to 5pm, the working hours are reduced by 1 hour
December, 25-27, 2021 weekend days
December, 28, 2021 the branches work in the usual mode

23.12.2021

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

01.12.2021

Piraeus Bank launched a new cashback card 2 %

26.11.2021

The official statement of Piraeus Bank in Ukraine

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
