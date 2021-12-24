Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

We inform you about the mode of operation of the outlets of JSC "PIRAEUS BANK ICB" for the period from December, 24, 2021 to December, 28, 2021.

Data Working schedule December, 24, 2021 from 9am to 5pm, the working hours are reduced by 1 hour December, 25-27, 2021 weekend days December, 28, 2021 the branches work in the usual mode

back to the list of news

23.12.2021

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

01.12.2021

Piraeus Bank launched a new cashback card 2 %



26.11.2021

The official statement of Piraeus Bank in Ukraine

