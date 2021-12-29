Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

12/29/2021 | 12:07pm EST
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

We inform you about the mode of operation of the outlets of JSC "PIRAEUS BANK ICB" for the period from December, 31, 2021 to January, 7, 2021.

Data Working schedule
December, 31, 2021 The branches works without clients
January, 3 2022 Weekend days
January, 4-5, 2022 The branches work in the usual mode
January, 6, 2022 From 9am to 5pm, the working hours are reduced by 1 hour
January, 7, 2022 Weekend days

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 17:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
