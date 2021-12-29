Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours
We inform you about the mode of operation of the outlets of JSC "PIRAEUS BANK ICB" for the period from December, 31, 2021 to January, 7, 2021.
|
Data
|
Working schedule
|
December, 31, 2021
|
The branches works without clients
|
January, 3 2022
|
Weekend days
|
January, 4-5, 2022
|
The branches work in the usual mode
|
January, 6, 2022
|
From 9am to 5pm, the working hours are reduced by 1 hour
|
January, 7, 2022
|
Weekend days
