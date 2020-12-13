Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : in partnership with VISA launched a festive campaign "Winter payments - nice gifts!"

12/13/2020 | 05:09pm EST
Piraeus Bank in partnership with VISA, launched a festive campaign 'Winter payments - nice gifts!', thanks to which great bonuses and gifts are waiting for those clients who are paying with card for goods and services. This offer will last until March 10, 2021.

Every purchase of UAH 500 and more paid with VISA cards issued by Piraeus Bank, qualifies to take part in the promotion. The more transactions the more chances a customer has to win prizes.
Every week, the first 100 customers are guaranteed to receive a top-up of their mobile account for UAH 50 (Details here).

Also, every month (after the 10th day of each month of the special offer) 10 winners will be selected randomly among all customers who paid with VISA card for goods/services for every purchase of UAH 500 or more. These clients will receive gift certificates with a face value of UAH 1,000 to spend in certain stores.

Thus, in the first month, customers whose accounts are opened in Kyiv and Kyiv region will receive certificates for the Good Wine store. Certificates of the Rozetka online store are waiting for those clients whose accounts have been opened in the bank's branches in other cities. In the second month of the campaign, winning customers will receive certificates for the MakeUP store, and in the third month - it will be a gift certificate for the online store 'Rozetka'.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 22:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
MOST READ NEWS

1SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : SINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
2Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Canada expects arrival of first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
4U.S.-based MSP Sports Capital buys into McLaren F1
5PFIZER INC. : Vaccine Boosts Fed Confidence That Worst-Case Outcomes Can Be Avoided

