Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients!

03/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
Тechnical works by GMSU service which take place on March,17,2021

Dear clients,

The 3DSecure messages for internet payments and messages about transactions can be temporarily unavailable due to planned technical works on the GMS Ukraine network which take place from 10 p.m. March,17 till 6 a.m. March, 18, 2021.

In case of any additional questions, please contact the Bank's call center by phone 0-800-30-888-0 (calls within Ukraine are free), for calls from abroad +38 (044) 495-88 -90 or via Skype - Piraeusbank.connect.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

