Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients!

Technical works on March 22, 2021
Dear Clients,
SMS messages can be delays in connection with the technical works which take place on March, 22, 2021, from 10 pm until 10:30 pm.
Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!
22.03.2021
Information for clients!
11.03.2021
09.03.2021
