Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients!

04/02/2021 | 04:40am EDT
Сhangіng the operating time for sending payments by EPS

Dear Clients,

Please be kindly informed that the Bank changes the operating time for sending payments in national currency by EPS - the time will be extended from 16:30 to 17:00 starting from April 2, 2021,
If you have additional questions, please call to the contact center - 0 800 30 888 0 (calls within Ukraine are free).

With respect and hope for further mutually rewarding cooperation,
PIRAEUS BANK ICB JSC

Сhangіng the operating time for sending payments by EPS

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
