Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients!

Сhangіng the operating time for sending payments by EPS
Dear Clients,
Please be kindly informed that the Bank changes the operating time for sending payments in national currency by EPS - the time will be extended from 16:30 to 17:00 starting from April 2, 2021,
If you have additional questions, please call to the contact center - 0 800 30 888 0 (calls within Ukraine are free).
With respect and hope for further mutually rewarding cooperation,
PIRAEUS BANK ICB JSC
