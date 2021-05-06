Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients!

Technical works on May 08, 2021

Dear Clients,

Winbank, IFobs services and some operations via Contact center can be temporarily unavailable in connection with the technical works which take place on Saturday, May, 08, 2021, from 9:00 am till 6:00 pm.

Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!

