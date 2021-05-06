Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : Information for clients!

05/06/2021 | 09:37am EDT
Technical works on May 08, 2021

Dear Clients,
Winbank, IFobs services and some operations via Contact center can be temporarily unavailable in connection with the technical works which take place on Saturday, May, 08, 2021, from 9:00 am till 6:00 pm.

Please, accept our apologies for inconveniences and thank you for understanding!

back to the list of news

06.05.2021

Information for clients!
Technical works on May 08, 2021

30.04.2021

Happy Easter!

26.04.2021

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches
Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 13:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
