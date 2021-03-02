Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

We inform you about the mode of operation of the outlets of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' for the period from March, 05, 2021 to March, 09, 2021.

DATA WORKING SCHEDULE March 5, 2021 the branches work in the usual mode March 6-8, 2021 weekend days March 9, 2021 the branches work in the usual mode

back to the list of news

02.03.2021

Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours

25.02.2021

Piraeus Bank obtains the second position in TOP-15 of the most robust among medium and small banks

According to the magazine 'Dengi' No. 2 (425).

11.02.2021

Change of Corporate Name and Distinctive Title of the demerged 'PIRAEUS BANK Société Anonyme' to 'Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.' and respectively 'Piraeus Financial Holdings'

