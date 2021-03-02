Piraeus Bank MKB : Working hours of Piraeus Bank branches

Dear clients, please, get acquainted with the bank's working hours
We inform you about the mode of operation of the outlets of JSC 'PIRAEUS BANK ICB' for the period from March, 05, 2021 to March, 09, 2021.
|
DATA
|
WORKING SCHEDULE
|
March 5, 2021
|
the branches work in the usual mode
|
March 6-8, 2021
|
weekend days
|
March 9, 2021
|
the branches work in the usual mode
