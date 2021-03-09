Piraeus Bank MKB : become a partner of the campaign Know Your Rights, which was launched by NBU

The campaign will take place in March through May 2021 in all regions of Ukraine.

NBU in conjunction with the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has launched a nationwide communication campaign Know Your Rights to raise public awareness of consumer rights protection and obligations when receiving financial services.

In frame of the information campaign, the National Bank within partners will tell Ukrainians what rights they have as consumers of financial services and where to go in case of violation.

'For a number of reasons, Ukrainians use financial services reluctantly or don't use them at all. Those reasons include previous crisis episodes, negative consumer experiences, and poor awareness of the advantages that come with the use of financial products. The NBU is pursuing the twofold purpose of setting additional requirements for financial institutions to ensure that they price their services transparently and treat their customers responsibly, and improving the financial awareness of consumers. These are prerequisites for strengthening the protection of financial services consumers, increasing the public's involvement in the financial system, and encouraging consumers to use financial services more actively,' said Oleksii Shaban, Deputy Governor of the NBU. 'The banks' support of the campaign is not only raising the financial awareness of the population, but also a certain business responsibility of banking institutions. Piraeus Bank has joined the initiative to make the partnership between clients and financial institutions more loyal, transparent and responsible, which will benefit everyone,' commented Ilias Mouzakis, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Piraeus Bank. The campaign will take place in March through May 2021 in all regions of Ukraine. As part of the campaign, the National Bank launches a special landing 'Know your rights' https://promo.bank.gov.ua/know-your-rights/.

09.03.2021

Piraeus Bank become a partner of the campaign Know Your Rights, which was launched by NBU

The campaign will take place in March through May 2021 in all regions of Ukraine.

