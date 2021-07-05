Piraeus Bank MKB : proposes a special deposit offer for new clients

Piraeus Bank launched a special deposit offer 'Ten - Ten' for individuals who have placed a deposit in UAH from UAH 10,000 for a period for 10 months.

Piraeus Bank offers placement of funds on deposits in UAH at an interest rate from 10% per annum. The prolongation of the term of deposit in frame of the special offer is not providing.

One of the key benefit of placing a deposit in Piraeus Bank is the robustness of the financial institution. Thus, Piraeus Bank entered the TOP-3 banks in terms of the level of reliability of bank deposits according to the rating agency 'Standard-Rating'. The Bank is also a member of the Individual Deposit Fund Guarantee.

Detailed information can be obtained in the branches of Piraeus Bank, or via contact center of the bank: 0 800 30 888 0 (calls within Ukraine are free).

back to the list of news

05.07.2021

Piraeus Bank proposes a special deposit offer for new clients



05.07.2021

Temporary restriction in the operation of some systems of the IFobs service



25.06.2021

Piraeus Bank received confirmation of a long-term credit rating on a national scale at the level of uaAA

The decision of the rating committee of the Rating Agency 'Standard-Rating' updated the long-term credit rating of Piraeus Bank on a national scale at the level of uaAA.