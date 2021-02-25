Log in
Piraeus Bank MKB : obtains the second position in TOP-15 of the most robust among medium and small banks

02/25/2021 | 03:50am EST
According to the magazine 'Dengi' No. 2 (425).

Piraeus Bank took the second position according to the results of the rating of robustness among medium and small banks held by the Dengi magazine, which is based on the financial statements of banks published by the NBU (data as of January 1, 2021). The rating shows retail banks with assets less than UAH 15 bio and deposit portfolio more than UAH 1 bio as of January 01, 2021.

'The robustness of Piraeus Bank is rated at a high level, which is confirmed by its place in the rating. This assessment confirms that Piraeus Bank in Ukraine is minimally sensitive to adverse commercial, financial and economic factors. The rating represents the balance approaches carrying on banking business,' commented Ilias Mouzakis, acting CEO of Piraeus Bank in Ukraine.

According to the methodology, the rating was conducted on the base of many parameters including the ratio of funds of individuals to capital, reliability (reputation) of the shareholder, problems with repayment of deposits and the deposit rate in hryvna for 3 months. The total indicator was derived based on these collected coefficients.

25.02.2021

Piraeus Bank obtains the second position in TOP-15 of the most robust among medium and small banks
According to the magazine 'Dengi' No. 2 (425).

11.02.2021

Change of Corporate Name and Distinctive Title of the demerged 'PIRAEUS BANK Société Anonyme' to 'Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.' and respectively 'Piraeus Financial Holdings'

08.02.2021

Piraeus Bank has joined the Program 'Affordable loans 5-7-9%'

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank MKB PAT published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.