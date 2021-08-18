Piraeus Bank MKB : offers an additional interest rate to the deposit for pensioners

Piraeus Bank offers an additional interest rate to the deposit for pensioners for whole types of banks' deposits in hryvnia.

According to the conditions, clients who receive payment of pension at Piraeus Bank will additionally receive + 0.25% per annum to the standard rate. The pensioners who do not receive payment of pension at Piraeus Bank can open a deposit with an additional + 0.15% per annum to the standard rate.

The minimum deposit amount is UAH 10 thousand, the terms available to clients for placing a deposit with additional interest rate: 3,6 and 12 months. This offer does not apply to a deposit for a period for 10 months.

If you interested in proposal, please, call to the bank's Call Center: 0-800-30-888-0 (calls within Ukraine are free); +38 (044) 495-88-90 for calls from abroad, via the Skype: Piraeusbank.connect or fill in the form of'Order call'.

back to the list of news

17.08.2021

Piraeus Bank offers an additional interest rate to the deposit for pensioners



11.08.2021

ATTENTION! Important information.



05.08.2021

Piraeus Bank has almost tripled the number of transactions under the program '5-7-9'

